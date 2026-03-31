Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 327,116 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 26th total of 397,061 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NUGT traded up $15.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.27. The stock had a trading volume of 344,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,093. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.54. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $320.79.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 473.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth about $7,719,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth about $526,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

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