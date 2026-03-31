Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR Position Increased by Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.9% of Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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