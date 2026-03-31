Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Down 27.3% Over Last Week

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $969.03 million and $406.71 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,137.24 or 0.99723125 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,266.35 or 0.99957746 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,406,249 tokens. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @digau_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGau) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.41805437 USD and is up 9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $902.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

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