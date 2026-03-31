Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.88.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.69.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

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Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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