DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of DexCom by 260.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,822,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,630,000 after buying an additional 2,762,504 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in DexCom by 400.2% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 77,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 685,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,123,000 after acquiring an additional 62,098 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 175,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 65,066 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $110,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 112,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,824.40. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DexCom from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on DexCom from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore upgraded DexCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

View Our Latest Report on DexCom

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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