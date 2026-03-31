Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.12, but opened at $51.04. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $51.3450, with a volume of 4,340 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKL shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

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Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 3.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.77.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $255.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.64 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a return on equity of 461.30% and a net margin of 17.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 92.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 245.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 1,186.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE: DKL) is a master limited partnership formed in 2011 through contributions of pipeline, terminal and crude oil gathering assets by its sponsor, Delek US Holdings, Inc Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the partnership is managed by Delek Logistics GP, LLC, an affiliate of Delek US. Delek Logistics Partners owns and operates an integrated network of petroleum pipelines and terminals that support the movement, storage and throughput of crude oil and refined products.

The partnership’s core operations include crude oil gathering and processing systems, long-haul pipeline transportation and storage terminal services.

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