Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,091,418 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 26th total of 10,152,747 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,856,933 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 15,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $179,324.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,394.80. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $70,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 312,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,490. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 36,461 shares of company stock valued at $422,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. 964,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of -1.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $21.46.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 67.85%.The firm had revenue of $53.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAWN shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

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