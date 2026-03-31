Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Up 11.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) were up 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.6390 and last traded at $0.6183. Approximately 31,184,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 65,459,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5550.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Datavault AI from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Datavault AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

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Datavault AI Trading Up 12.0%

The firm has a market cap of $381.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 202.09%.The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datavault AI news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $9,393,838.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 219,056,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,770,119.52. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,679,031 shares of company stock worth $31,424,609 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Datavault AI by 51,505.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,064,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 10,044,587 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datavault AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth $3,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Datavault AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datavault AI

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Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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