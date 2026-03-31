CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTCGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

CytoMed Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDTC opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About CytoMed Therapeutics

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CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers and degenerative diseases in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, an expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity. The company is also developing iPSC-gdNKT, a pluripotent stem cell-derived gamma delta natural killer T cells platform for cancer treatment; CTM-GDT, a product candidate that consists of expanded allogeneic gamma delta T cells and exploits the potential of the cells to recognize and treat a broad range of cancers; and CTM-MSC, an injectable allogeneic umbilical cord derived mesenchymal stem cells for cartilage injury.

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