Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

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Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 130,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,828. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $82.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.38 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: CUBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and the parent of Customers Bank, a federally chartered institution. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services, combining traditional deposit and lending products with modern digital banking platforms. As a publicly traded entity, Customers Bancorp focuses on delivering tailored financial solutions to mid‐market companies, small businesses, professionals and individuals across the United States.

Through its commercial banking division, the company provides term loans, lines of credit, real estate financing, asset‐based lending and treasury management services.

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