Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX) Posts Earnings Results

Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CURX opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Curanex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and a P/E ratio of -9.76.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Curanex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Curanex Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Curanex Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CURX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

About Curanex Pharmaceuticals

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Curanex is a developmental stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative botanical drugs to treat patients suffering from inflammatory diseases. Our mission is to address significant unmet medical needs and improve patients’ lives by harnessing the power of natural substances. We are dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing botanical medicines for treating patients with immune and inflammatory diseases and to develop therapies that may offer potential benefits to patients with unmet clinical needs in various fields, such as autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and viral infections.

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