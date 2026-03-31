CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 2.7% After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research now has a $450.00 price target on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $392.88 and last traded at $390.41. 2,962,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,965,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.06.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.08.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Key CrowdStrike News

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 19,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.06, for a total value of $7,960,999.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 406,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,278,400.64. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,138 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.06, for a total transaction of $467,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,223.28. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 116,469 shares of company stock worth $48,369,351 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded CRWD to “Outperform” with a $450 price target, citing an Anthropic/Mythos AI catalyst and lifting conviction in CrowdStrike’s AI security upside. This upgrade was a near-term catalyst for the rally. Wolfe Upgrade

Wolfe Research upgraded CRWD to “Outperform” with a $450 price target, citing an Anthropic/Mythos AI catalyst and lifting conviction in CrowdStrike’s AI security upside. This upgrade was a near-term catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and other analysts reiterated/reaffirmed CrowdStrike as a top AI-security name, highlighting Falcon platform strength and the firm’s positioning to capture incremental security spend as AI adoption expands. Morgan Stanley Note

Morgan Stanley and other analysts reiterated/reaffirmed CrowdStrike as a top AI-security name, highlighting Falcon platform strength and the firm’s positioning to capture incremental security spend as AI adoption expands. Positive Sentiment: Recent partnership expansions (examples include integrations with IBM and Intel and a new HCLTech AI tie-up) broaden CrowdStrike’s go-to-market, especially for AI-driven security operations and AI-enabled endpoints — supporting international and channel reach. Partnerships

Recent partnership expansions (examples include integrations with IBM and Intel and a new HCLTech AI tie-up) broaden CrowdStrike’s go-to-market, especially for AI-driven security operations and AI-enabled endpoints — supporting international and channel reach. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary (Seeking Alpha and others) argues the market may be misunderstanding CrowdStrike’s long-term platformization, ARR growth and 115%+ net retention — bullish fundamentals but timing-sensitive given recent volatility. Seeking Alpha Piece

Investor commentary (Seeking Alpha and others) argues the market may be misunderstanding CrowdStrike’s long-term platformization, ARR growth and 115%+ net retention — bullish fundamentals but timing-sensitive given recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Insider share sales have been reported (noted in industry coverage). Filings indicate many sales were to cover RSU tax-withholding obligations, which lessens the bearish interpretation but keeps headlines active.

Insider share sales have been reported (noted in industry coverage). Filings indicate many sales were to cover RSU tax-withholding obligations, which lessens the bearish interpretation but keeps headlines active. Negative Sentiment: CRWD has faced a multi-month pullback from its 52-week highs amid sector rotation and AI-related debate (some investors worry AI could disrupt legacy security models). That downside pressure makes the stock more sensitive to execution misses or AI-related sentiment swings.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.57, a P/E/G ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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