CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 2.7% After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research now has a $450.00 price target on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $392.88 and last traded at $390.41. 2,962,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,965,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.06.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.08.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike
Insider Buying and Selling
Key CrowdStrike News
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded CRWD to “Outperform” with a $450 price target, citing an Anthropic/Mythos AI catalyst and lifting conviction in CrowdStrike’s AI security upside. This upgrade was a near-term catalyst for the rally. Wolfe Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and other analysts reiterated/reaffirmed CrowdStrike as a top AI-security name, highlighting Falcon platform strength and the firm’s positioning to capture incremental security spend as AI adoption expands. Morgan Stanley Note
- Positive Sentiment: Recent partnership expansions (examples include integrations with IBM and Intel and a new HCLTech AI tie-up) broaden CrowdStrike’s go-to-market, especially for AI-driven security operations and AI-enabled endpoints — supporting international and channel reach. Partnerships
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary (Seeking Alpha and others) argues the market may be misunderstanding CrowdStrike’s long-term platformization, ARR growth and 115%+ net retention — bullish fundamentals but timing-sensitive given recent volatility. Seeking Alpha Piece
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider share sales have been reported (noted in industry coverage). Filings indicate many sales were to cover RSU tax-withholding obligations, which lessens the bearish interpretation but keeps headlines active.
- Negative Sentiment: CRWD has faced a multi-month pullback from its 52-week highs amid sector rotation and AI-related debate (some investors worry AI could disrupt legacy security models). That downside pressure makes the stock more sensitive to execution misses or AI-related sentiment swings.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.57, a P/E/G ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.07.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
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