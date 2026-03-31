Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.99 and last traded at $135.8120. Approximately 10,609,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 11,427,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.55.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer singled out Corning as a top pick for the AI and data-center trade, calling it “the best one” for the buildout—this kind of endorsement can boost retail momentum and sentiment. Jim Cramer Chooses Corning

Jim Cramer singled out Corning as a top pick for the AI and data-center trade, calling it “the best one” for the buildout—this kind of endorsement can boost retail momentum and sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Corning and Meta began construction on a Hickory, NC optical cable manufacturing expansion to support AI data centers, part of their multiyear agreement (up to $6B). That expands U.S. manufacturing capacity and supports durable revenue opportunities from the AI infrastructure cycle. Corning and Meta Construction Announcement News Coverage

Corning and Meta began construction on a Hickory, NC optical cable manufacturing expansion to support AI data centers, part of their multiyear agreement (up to $6B). That expands U.S. manufacturing capacity and supports durable revenue opportunities from the AI infrastructure cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and screeners continue to highlight GLW as a high-ROE, defensive candidate amid macro/geo-political volatility—this can attract institutional and defensive flows but is less catalytic than operational news. Zacks: 5 Stocks With High ROE

Coverage and screeners continue to highlight GLW as a high-ROE, defensive candidate amid macro/geo-political volatility—this can attract institutional and defensive flows but is less catalytic than operational news. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst pieces comparing GLW to technology peers note Corning’s strong performance this year vs. some sector peers—useful context for relative-performance trades but not a direct catalyst. Zacks: Peer Comparison

Analyst pieces comparing GLW to technology peers note Corning’s strong performance this year vs. some sector peers—useful context for relative-performance trades but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a $125 price target, implying downside from recent levels—this could temper upside and serve as a reference point for more conservative investors. Benzinga: Truist Coverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Corning Trading Up 5.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $2,206,423.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,249. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

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Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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