CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Up 12% – Still a Buy?

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shot up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.59 and last traded at $77.47. 27,700,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 25,980,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.15.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.06.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion and a PE ratio of -24.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 22,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $1,891,174.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $2,834,707.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,666,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,912,197.34. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,588,015 shares of company stock worth $391,814,510 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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