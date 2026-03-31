CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.15, but opened at $73.00. CoreWeave shares last traded at $74.76, with a volume of 6,623,489 shares traded.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Closed an $8.5 billion delayed-draw term loan facility (DDTL 4.0), described as the first investment‑grade, GPU‑infrastructure‑backed financing—provides substantial committed capital to scale CoreWeave’s AI cloud capacity and reduce near‑term funding risk. CoreWeave Closes Landmark $8.5 Billion Financing Facility

Closed an $8.5 billion delayed-draw term loan facility (DDTL 4.0), described as the first investment‑grade, GPU‑infrastructure‑backed financing—provides substantial committed capital to scale CoreWeave’s AI cloud capacity and reduce near‑term funding risk. Positive Sentiment: Credit agencies assigned investment‑grade marks (A3 by Moody’s and A [low] by DBRS) tied to the facility, which should lower perceived refinancing risk and support larger capex plans for GPU deployments. CoreWeave secures $8.5 billion loan to expand AI infrastructure

Credit agencies assigned investment‑grade marks (A3 by Moody’s and A [low] by DBRS) tied to the facility, which should lower perceived refinancing risk and support larger capex plans for GPU deployments. Positive Sentiment: Visible market and media reaction: CNBC’s Jim Cramer and multiple outlets called the deal a “landmark” for AI infrastructure, helping drive the stock higher on heavy headlines and short‑term buying momentum. Cramer: CoreWeave’s $8.5B Financing Is a ‘Landmark’

Visible market and media reaction: CNBC’s Jim Cramer and multiple outlets called the deal a “landmark” for AI infrastructure, helping drive the stock higher on heavy headlines and short‑term buying momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage places CoreWeave within the broader “AI cloud / neocloud” theme; upside depends on execution (GPU deployment cadence, customer growth) and how it compares to peers like Nebius or Cloudflare. Useful for thematic investors assessing relative exposure. 5 Cloud and AI Infrastructure Stocks Powering the Next Wave of AI

Coverage places CoreWeave within the broader “AI cloud / neocloud” theme; upside depends on execution (GPU deployment cadence, customer growth) and how it compares to peers like Nebius or Cloudflare. Useful for thematic investors assessing relative exposure. Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet and profitability risks remain: CRWV carries high leverage and is unprofitable (recent quarter missed EPS estimates and showed negative net margin), so the new facility reduces financing risk but doesn’t eliminate execution or margin pressure. Investors should watch cash burn, capex cadence, and how much of the facility is drawn.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWV shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.06.

CoreWeave Stock Up 6.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion and a PE ratio of -22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 22,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $1,891,174.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $23,526,562.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,588,015 shares of company stock valued at $391,814,510.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

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CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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