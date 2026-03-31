Contrasting Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) & ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) and Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

ProKidney has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProKidney and Phio Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney $890,000.00 549.56 -$68.99 million ($0.52) -3.12 Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.70 million ($1.45) -0.83

Phio Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and Phio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney -7,725.20% N/A -18.83% Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -66.59% -60.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ProKidney and Phio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 2 1 4 1 2.50 Phio Pharmaceuticals 1 0 1 0 2.00

ProKidney currently has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 356.79%. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,066.67%. Given Phio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ProKidney.

Summary

ProKidney beats Phio Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

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ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

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Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors. It is also developing PH-894, an INTASYL compound in IND enabling studies to silence BRD4, a protein that controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system and the tumor. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in November 2018. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

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