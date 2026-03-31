Comparing Star (NASDAQ:STHO) and Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) and Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Star shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Legacy Housing shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Star shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Legacy Housing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Star and Legacy Housing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star -58.33% 0.14% 0.07% Legacy Housing 25.41% 8.09% 7.48%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Star has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Housing has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Star and Legacy Housing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star 1 0 0 0 1.00 Legacy Housing 0 4 0 0 2.00

Legacy Housing has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Legacy Housing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Legacy Housing is more favorable than Star.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star and Legacy Housing”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star $110.14 million 0.81 -$64.25 million ($4.89) -1.51 Legacy Housing $164.57 million 2.91 $41.81 million $1.73 11.64

Legacy Housing has higher revenue and earnings than Star. Star is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legacy Housing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Legacy Housing beats Star on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star

(Get Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers. The company also offers inventory financing for its independent retailers; consumer financing for its products; and financing to manufactured housing community owners that buy or lease its products for use in their rental housing communities. In addition, it involved in financing and developing new manufactured home communities. The company markets its homes under the Legacy brand through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores; and directly to manufactured home communities. Legacy Housing Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bedford, Texas.

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