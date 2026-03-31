Comparing PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aclarion and PACS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 1 0 0 0 1.00 PACS Group 0 1 4 1 3.00

PACS Group has a consensus target price of $44.40, indicating a potential upside of 46.51%. Given PACS Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PACS Group is more favorable than Aclarion.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $80,000.00 87.78 -$7.23 million ($17.01) -0.18 PACS Group $5.29 billion 0.90 $191.54 million $1.23 24.64

This table compares Aclarion and PACS Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PACS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion. Aclarion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PACS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Aclarion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of PACS Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and PACS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -9,517.11% -52.31% -49.79% PACS Group 3.62% 22.55% 3.45%

Volatility and Risk

Aclarion has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACS Group has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PACS Group beats Aclarion on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

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Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About PACS Group

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PACS Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

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