Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Stock Holdings Increased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,334 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 37.6% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.
More Coinbase Global News
Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein still calls a bottom for crypto stocks and maintains an Outperform on Coinbase, arguing the selloff improves the risk/reward for on‑chain finance exposure — this helps demand for COIN as value investors look for entry points. Bernstein sees a bottom in crypto stocks into weak Q1 earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Product and business development: Coinbase-backed advocacy and a new crypto‑mortgage partnership (Bitcoin/USDC collateral linked to federally supported loans) create a real‑world use case and potential new revenue streams beyond trading fees. Coinbase’s Political Push And Crypto Mortgages Reshape Investor Risk View
- Positive Sentiment: Venture signal: Coinbase Ventures participated in Midas’s $50M raise to build an instant liquidity layer for tokenized yield — strategic venture activity supports Coinbase’s positioning in tokenization and on‑chain finance themes. Midas raises $50M to build instant liquidity layer for tokenized yield
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs publicly backing digital‑asset equities after the drop is a supportive industry signal, but it’s not specific enough to change COIN’s near‑term fundamentals absent earnings or regulatory clarity. Crypto News Today: Goldman Sachs Backs 3 Digital Asset Stocks After Sharp Drop
- Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase/CoinTracker survey shows widespread tax confusion among crypto users — this highlights reporting headwinds and potential demand impacts but is more of a longer‑term operational/education issue than an immediate earnings driver. Two-thirds of crypto investors unaware of new IRS tax rules…
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary/upgrades pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha re‑rating articles) are helping sentiment but often recycle the same catalysts — watch for official earnings/volume beats to confirm. Coinbase: The Latest Initiatives Change Everything (Rating Upgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk: the CLARITY Act’s proposed ban on passive stablecoin yield could hit Coinbase’s stablecoin‑related revenue (estimated as high as ~$1.35B annually by some counts) and is drawing public clashes with policymakers — a material downside risk to revenue forecasts. CLARITY Act Stirs Debate as Coinbase Pushes Back on Stablecoin Yield Restrictions
- Negative Sentiment: Market flow pressure: COIN and other crypto names have been heavily sold (bear ETFs up; Coinbase highlighted among hammered names), which reduces near‑term liquidity and can amplify downside if volumes fall. Coinbase, Nebius, IREN Stocks Are Getting Hammered — And These ETFs Are Making A Fortune
- Negative Sentiment: On‑chain signals show weakening institutional flows (negative Coinbase premium / institutional outflows), which could translate to lower trading revenue and more volatile quarters ahead. Growing Pressure On BTC: On-Chain Data Reveals Bitcoin’s Institutional Exodus
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COIN
Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global
In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.09, for a total value of $715,247.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,120 shares of company stock valued at $73,878,750. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COIN opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.81 and a 200-day moving average of $255.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
See Also
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