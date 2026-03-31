Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Stock Holdings Increased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,334 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 37.6% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $264.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.09, for a total value of $715,247.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,120 shares of company stock valued at $73,878,750. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.81 and a 200-day moving average of $255.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

See Also

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