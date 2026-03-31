China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

China Resources Power Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 650% from the previous session’s volume of 100 shares.The stock last traded at $35.3935 and had previously closed at $35.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded China Resources Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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China Resources Power Price Performance

China Resources Power Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05.

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China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS: CRPJY) is a leading integrated energy company in the People’s Republic of China. A subsidiary of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited, the company is primarily engaged in the development, construction and operation of power generation facilities. Its core business activities include generating and selling electricity and steam to industrial, commercial and residential customers.

The company’s generation portfolio encompasses a diverse mix of thermal, gas, hydro, wind and solar power assets.

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