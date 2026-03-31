Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,538 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 26th total of 21,361 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,988 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel D. Fariello sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $45,725.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,634.30. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $160,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $76,412.56. This represents a 67.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,823 shares of company stock worth $220,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Chemung Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of CHMG traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chemung Financial from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chemung Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHMG

About Chemung Financial

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation serves as the bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1833 and headquartered in Elmira, New York. With deep historical roots in the Southern Tier of New York, the company has expanded its footprint to serve customers throughout the region, including northern Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial emphasizes relationship-driven banking by combining personalized service with modern delivery channels.

Through its subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, Chemung Financial offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

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