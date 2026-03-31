Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,125 and last traded at GBX 1,220. 238,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 147,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,098.75.

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Cerillion Stock Up 8.7%

About Cerillion

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of £369.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,460.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,412.74.

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution. It offers customers a range of pre-integrated modules, which may be taken selectively for particular functions or together for a complete solution.

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