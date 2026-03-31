Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,125 and last traded at GBX 1,220. 238,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 147,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,098.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CER
Cerillion Stock Up 8.7%
About Cerillion
Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.
Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution. It offers customers a range of pre-integrated modules, which may be taken selectively for particular functions or together for a complete solution.
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