Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 221.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 2.6% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $309.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.40 and a 1-year high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $380.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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