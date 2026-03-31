Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $667.36 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $789.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $709.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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