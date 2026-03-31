CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 553,348 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the February 26th total of 409,160 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CapsoVision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CV opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. CapsoVision has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

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CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded CapsoVision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CapsoVision from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CapsoVision presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CapsoVision

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in CapsoVision by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CapsoVision by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CapsoVision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CapsoVision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CapsoVision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

CapsoVision Company Profile

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CapsoVision, Inc (NASDAQ: CV) is a medical device company specializing in advanced capsule endoscopy systems for gastrointestinal diagnostics. The company’s flagship product, the CapsoCam® Plus System, features a swallowable, tether-free capsule equipped with four side-viewing cameras that capture high-resolution, 360-degree images of the small intestine. By storing images internally rather than transmitting data wirelessly, CapsoCam Plus enables patients to maintain normal daily activities during the procedure and reduces the risk of signal loss or image drop-out.

In addition to its capsule hardware, CapsoVision offers CapsoCloud®, a secure, cloud-based platform that streamlines image retrieval, storage and reporting.

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