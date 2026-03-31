Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CP. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.57.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$108.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,442. The stock has a market cap of C$97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.60 and a twelve month high of C$122.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$110.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.16.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 27.46%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marc Parent purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$102.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,421,166. This represents a 1,393.35% increase in their position. Also, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total value of C$1,536,902.85. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

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With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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