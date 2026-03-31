Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $520.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.98.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.56 and its 200-day moving average is $428.82. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.96, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Company Profile

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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