Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $520.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.98.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA
Tesla Stock Performance
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Tesla
In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tesla
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla highlights a potential commercial win with a “1 million‑mile” Semi battery that improves fleet economics and diversifies revenue beyond retail EVs. Tesla Semi Million Mile Battery Puts Freight Economics In Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Some brokers still back the stock — Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating recently, supporting the view that upside scenarios remain for long‑term investors. Tesla’s (TSLA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are recalibrating models: a recent fair‑value update showed almost no change in a modeled target but highlighted a tug‑of‑war between autonomy/robotaxi upside and auto‑business margin/capex downside. How The Tesla (TSLA) Story Is Shifting Between Autonomy Hopes And Profitability Risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Legal/procedural developments around Elon Musk (Delaware judge reassignments) are unfolding but remain unlikely to produce an immediate operational impact; they add headline risk. Delaware judge accused of bias reassigns Musk cases
- Negative Sentiment: Ahead of Q1 deliveries, Canaccord raised its delivery estimate but trimmed its TSLA price target — a sign analysts expect unit resilience but are cutting valuation for margin/capex risk. Canaccord Lifts Q1 Deliveries Estimate, But Cuts Tesla Stock (TSLA) Price Target, Here’s Why
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary flags multiple “red flags” (pricing pressure, shrinking margins, delivery risks) and TSLA sits near multi‑month lows entering delivery data — amplifying downside if deliveries or margins disappoint. Tesla stock at 6-month low: Analysts flag 4 red flags investors can’t ignore ahead of crucial Q1 deliveries
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays and other analysts warn about rising capex needs (Terafab, AI/robotaxi investments) that could pressure margins and the balance sheet if returns take longer than expected. Braclays Points Out CapEx Concerns for Tesla (TSLA) Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional positioning shifts: ARK and other funds reduced TSLA exposure recently, which can exacerbate selling pressure in a weak tape. ARK Invest Dumps Nvidia (NVDA), Meta (META), AMD (AMD), and Tesla (TSLA) — Pivots to Healthcare Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Key talent departures (e.g., head of customer experience leaving for Coinbase) add to concerns about execution risk during a major strategic pivot. Tesla’s head of customer experience leaves for Coinbase as talent exodus grows
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.