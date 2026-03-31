Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 350 and last traded at GBX 350, with a volume of 2532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400.

Caffyns Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 433.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.37. The company has a market cap of £9.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Caffyns Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo. Caffyns plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Eastbourne, the United Kingdom.

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