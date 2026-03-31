BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research firms have commented on BXP. Evercore cut their price objective on BXP from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BXP in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BXP from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BXP from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

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BXP Stock Up 0.7%

BXP Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. BXP has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $79.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. BXP’s payout ratio is presently 160.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In related news, CEO Owen D. Thomas sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $73,341.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $327,996.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,392.08. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,887 shares of company stock worth $476,930 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of BXP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BXP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BXP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 892.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of BXP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BXP

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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