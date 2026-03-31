Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Target Price at $34.00

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1,374.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,454 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,195,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 63.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 439,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 394.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 191,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 569.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 174,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $374.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -142.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

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Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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