Brokerages Set Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Price Target at $50.47

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.4667.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Artivion in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Artivion Price Performance

Artivion stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.53. Artivion has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artivion will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $340,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 185,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,610. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lance A. Berry sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $238,618.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 210,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,044.06. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,043 shares of company stock worth $4,977,158. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artivion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,588,000 after purchasing an additional 141,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Artivion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Artivion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,288,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Artivion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,372,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Artivion by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 748,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

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