Brixmor Property Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 128.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

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Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $353.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

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Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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