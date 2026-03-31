Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Bristol Myers Squibb has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Bristol Myers Squibb has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE BMY opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

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Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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