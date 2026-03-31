Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 16th

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Brandywine Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -47.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

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Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 6.3%

BDN stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $455.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.36). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.20% and a negative net margin of 36.79%.The business had revenue of $120.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

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Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high‐quality, transit‐oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine’s portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live‐work‐play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

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