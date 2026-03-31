Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Insider Brian Kaner Purchases 1,180 Shares

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) insider Brian Kaner bought 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$173.43 per share, with a total value of C$204,647.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,780 shares in the company, valued at C$308,705.40. This trade represents a 196.67% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of TSE:BYD traded up C$3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$178.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,543. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$172.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$248.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$221.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$222.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 217.28, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.40.

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Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 7.1452646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Scotiabank set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$294.00 to C$267.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$263.42.

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Boyd Group Services Company Profile

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Boyd Group Services Inc is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.TO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol BGSI. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc or Boyd Group Services Inc, please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com .

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