Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stock Holdings Cut by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,293 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,002,258,000 after purchasing an additional 713,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,656,131,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,406,129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,981,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 9.1%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.32. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

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About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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