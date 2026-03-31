Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12), FiscalAI reports. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BOC opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Boston Omaha has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Boston Omaha in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Since its founding in 2015, the company has focused on acquiring and operating growth-oriented businesses in industries with attractive demand characteristics. Boston Omaha’s diversified platform includes middle-mile fiber networks, greenhouse agriculture operations and automotive finance services.

In its telecommunications segment, Boston Omaha develops and operates fiber-based, middle-mile networks that connect carriers, internet service providers and enterprise customers.

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