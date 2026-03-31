Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) & Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL) Head-To-Head Review

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) and Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and Montague International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 20.08% -128.99% 25.69% Montague International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Booking and Montague International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $26.92 billion 4.84 $5.40 billion $166.13 24.78 Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Montague International.

Volatility & Risk

Booking has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montague International has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Booking and Montague International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 7 29 0 2.81 Montague International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Booking currently has a consensus price target of $5,845.61, indicating a potential upside of 41.97%. Given Booking’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than Montague International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Booking beats Montague International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booking

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Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

About Montague International

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Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

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