BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) Posts Earnings Results

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. BKF Capital Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.35%.

BKF Capital Group Price Performance

BKFG stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. BKF Capital Group has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,880.38 and a beta of -0.49.

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About BKF Capital Group

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BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) is a real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition, management and disposition of residential mortgage loans and related mortgage servicing rights. The firm targets both non-performing and re-performing residential loan portfolios, purchasing these assets from financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises and servicers. By acquiring distressed loans at a discount, BKF Capital Group seeks to generate returns through loan workouts, modifications and eventual loan sales.

Once loans are acquired, BKF Capital Group employs its in-house servicing platform to manage borrower relationships, implement loss mitigation strategies and pursue portfolio optimization.

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