BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) vs. Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Head to Head Survey

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of BIO-key International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Osram Licht and BIO-key International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osram Licht 0 0 0 0 0.00 BIO-key International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osram Licht -3.76% 6.11% 0.96% BIO-key International -70.23% -73.33% -43.89%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Osram Licht and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Osram Licht has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osram Licht and BIO-key International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osram Licht $3.76 billion 16.53 -$147.08 million ($1.42) -43.82 BIO-key International $6.93 million 0.94 -$4.30 million ($1.04) -0.58

BIO-key International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osram Licht. Osram Licht is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-key International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BIO-key International beats Osram Licht on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osram Licht

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OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams-OSRAM AG.

About BIO-key International

(Get Free Report)

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

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