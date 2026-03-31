Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY) versus Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Head to Head Contrast

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) and Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Big Tree Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 9.08% 13.18% 8.43% Big Tree Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Big Tree Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of Big Tree Cloud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Tree Cloud has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Big Tree Cloud”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $2.65 billion 2.08 $240.60 million $3.90 23.16 Big Tree Cloud $2.56 million 4.40 -$32.53 million N/A N/A

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Big Tree Cloud.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Big Tree Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 0 3 13 0 2.81 Big Tree Cloud 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $141.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.63%. Given Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is more favorable than Big Tree Cloud.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Big Tree Cloud on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings was founded by Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, Oliver Rosenberg and Harry Coverman on July 29, 1982, and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

About Big Tree Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

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