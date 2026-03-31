Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Up 34.7% in March

Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,883,292 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the February 26th total of 1,397,966 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Barings Bdc Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $849.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. Barings Bdc has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

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Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.66 million. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 36.50%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barings Bdc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings Bdc Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. Barings Bdc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Barings Bdc from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBDC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Bdc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Barings Bdc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Bdc by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 806,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Bdc by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings Bdc Company Profile

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Barings BDC Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. As an investment vehicle organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, BBDC seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The company targets established businesses across a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services.

The company is sponsored and managed by Barings LLC, a global investment manager and subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).

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