Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 460 to GBX 480 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BP from GBX 525 to GBX 520 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 493.

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BP Stock Up 3.1%

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

Shares of BP stock traded up GBX 17.90 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 602. 68,864,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 379.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 562.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71. The stock has a market cap of £117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 490.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 455.97.

In related news, insider Carol Howle purchased 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 510 per share, with a total value of £316.20. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 215 shares of company stock worth $100,858. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

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