Avnet, Inc. $AVT Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,865 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 353,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

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Avnet Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of AVT stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Avnet had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Avnet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Avnet from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

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Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

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