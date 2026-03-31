Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATH. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.79.

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Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.06. 5,638,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,922. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$4.05 and a 52 week high of C$11.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5403473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil

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Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

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