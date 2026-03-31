Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:AD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on AD shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on Array Digital Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Institutional Trading of Array Digital Infrastructure

Array Digital Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Array Digital Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Array Digital Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Array Digital Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Array Digital Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Array Digital Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AD opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. Array Digital Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter. Array Digital Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Array Digital Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $10.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd.

Array Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices. In addition, the company offers various accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics, including audio, home automation, and networking products; as well as offers option to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts.

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