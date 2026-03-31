Antero Resources Corporation $AR Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 88,295 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.57% of Antero Resources worth $60,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 114.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 100.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 319,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,068.26. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 150,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,648. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Antero Resources had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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