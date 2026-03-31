Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANIX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

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Anixa Biosciences Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.48. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.46.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Anixa Biosciences

In other news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. This trade represents a 8.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 378.4% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 63,584 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

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