Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,656 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the February 26th total of 22,627 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 657.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000.

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Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $120.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Free Report)

The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. AOHY was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

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