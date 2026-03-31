Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.6667.

ANDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Andersen Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Andersen Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Andersen Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Andersen Group Stock Performance

ANDG stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17. Andersen Group has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersen Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Andersen Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersen Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersen Group in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Andersen Group in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000.

Andersen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.

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